Polkastarter (POLS) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002509 BTC on exchanges. Polkastarter has a market cap of $47.62 million and $4.02 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

