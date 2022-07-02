PowerPool Market Cap Reaches $10.79 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, PowerPool has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,693,203 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

