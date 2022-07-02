Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 7th

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $51.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

