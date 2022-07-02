Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $45,316.92 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
