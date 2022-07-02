Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $45,316.92 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $29.43 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,901,000. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after acquiring an additional 361,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

