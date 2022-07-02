Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $244.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053339 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,808,148,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,057,639 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

