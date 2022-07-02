ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.28 and last traded at $56.61. 665,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 805,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

