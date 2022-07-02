Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PROSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83) in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($125.53) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Prosus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.06.

PROSY stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

