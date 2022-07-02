PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

