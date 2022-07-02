PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
