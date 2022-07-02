Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $646,879.33

Quark (QRK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 35% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $646,879.33 and approximately $84,444.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007050 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,355,911 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars.

