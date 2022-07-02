QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $97.11 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.