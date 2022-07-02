Radio Caca Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.75 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

