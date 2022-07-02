Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Tops $7.80 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $13,179.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

