Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $232,453.76 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $232,453.76 and $645.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.38 or 0.05530391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00262309 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00604581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00548990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00076772 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

