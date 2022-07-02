Raymond James Raises 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $14.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 89bio to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

