Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

