Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $70.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.