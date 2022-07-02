Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $144.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $682,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

