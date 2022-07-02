Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Buys A$14,600.00 in Stock

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED – Get Rating) insider Ian MacPherson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,600.00 ($10,138.89).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56.

Red 5 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red 5 Limited engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

