Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $10.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.77.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.