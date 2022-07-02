Reflexer Ungovernance Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.66 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $4.66 million and $49,707.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $24.05 or 0.00124374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.94 or 0.99918031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00042102 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00023899 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

