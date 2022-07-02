Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $713.07

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 713.07 ($8.75) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.61). Renew shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.85), with a volume of 326,145 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 680.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 5.67 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Renew’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

