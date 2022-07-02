RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
