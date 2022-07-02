RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.