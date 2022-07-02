REVV Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $5.05 million and $785,854.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

