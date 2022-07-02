RigoBlock (GRG) Market Cap Achieves $93,378.60

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. RigoBlock has a market cap of $93,378.60 and $34.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00164941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00540756 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00084358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016127 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock

