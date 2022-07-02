RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

