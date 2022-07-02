Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
