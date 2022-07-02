Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.