Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,454 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 815,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

