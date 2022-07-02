Rotala (LON:ROL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.57

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Rotala shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 19,446 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.57. The company has a market cap of £15.50 million and a P/E ratio of 300.60.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

