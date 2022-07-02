Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Tops $12.05 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00155781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685098 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00083407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,667,643 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

