Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $18.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,333.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 993,574 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 369,731 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 153,629 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95,004 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

