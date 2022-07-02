Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 7,000 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

