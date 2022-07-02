Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a positive rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.10.

NYSE:RCL opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

