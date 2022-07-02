Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.