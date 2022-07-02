SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0986 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $208.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,267.20 or 0.99885176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00042231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00221116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00243251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00115454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004572 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

