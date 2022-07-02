Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.93. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

