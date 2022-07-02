Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.90) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

VOD opened at GBX 127.36 ($1.56) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.91. The stock has a market cap of £35.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.45%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

