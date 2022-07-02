Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SPNS opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

