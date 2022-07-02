Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 133,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

