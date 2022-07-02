Scotiabank Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$137.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$150.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$140.67.

TSE PBH opened at C$93.29 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$87.06 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 6.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.52%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

