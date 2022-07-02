Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 5th

Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 5th. Screaming Eagle Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of SCRMU opened at $9.70 on Friday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCRMU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $325,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

