Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $28,440.00 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Semrush by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

