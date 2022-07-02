Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,040.00.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

