Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 971240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of £342,208.30 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33.
Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)
