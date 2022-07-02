ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in June

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,000 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

PIXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,462. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

ShiftPixy ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 124.27% and a negative net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

