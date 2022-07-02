Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.
About Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)
