Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation manufactures and sells analytical and measuring instruments, medical systems, industrial machinery, and aircraft equipment worldwide. Its analytical instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, data management and software, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, materials testing and inspection, non-destructive testing, and balance products.

