Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:OBD opened at GBX 13.85 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.80 ($0.77).

In related news, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,624.95). Also, insider Matthew Wakefield acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,214.08).

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

