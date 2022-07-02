Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Rises By 84.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

