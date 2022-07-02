Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Increases By 57.1%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,596,000.

NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.02. 20,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,269. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

