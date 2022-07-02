Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases By 70.0%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.