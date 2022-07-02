Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Drops By 33.3%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE APGB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,247. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $11,114,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.